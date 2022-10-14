Police Dog tracks down thieves in Newcastle

Police Dog Xtra earned his keep yesterday tracking down the alleged thieves involved in a break and enter in Newcastle.

Newcastle City Police District officers were told a house was broken into at Hamilton South at about 3am yesterday which disturbed the people home at the time – the offenders stole car keys which they used to steal a car and flee.

At about 6:30am, police received reports of dangerous driving at Waratah West, which eventuated in a crash and the trio ran off.

Officers, along with the Dog Unit were on scene quickly and found the offenders in North Lambton. All three made a run for it in different directions.

Police Dog Xtra was quick on one of the offenders tails tracking them down in dense scrub off Greystones Avenue. The person was arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station where they were found to already be on bail/curfew conditions for other offences.

Another offender was chased down and caught on Verulam Rd at North Lambton. A search of their property located other proceeds from property offences and a weapon. That person was arrested and charged at Waratah Police Station.