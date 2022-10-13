Man in hospital after crash at Redhead on stolen trail bike

A man is in hospital after a crash at Redhead on a stolen trail bike.

Emergency services rushed to Kalaroo Road at about 4:30pm yesterday afternoon where three trail brikes were traveling south on the road before one of the bikes and a Toyota Hilux collided.

The 24-year-old male who was riding that trail bike was treated at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the ute, a 20-year-old male, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and has since been released pending further inquiries.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Subsequent inquiries have since revealed the trail bike that crashed was reported stolen from a home in Charlestown earlier this year in February.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.