Man to face court in Newcastle on 19 charges over coast pursuit

A man will face Newcastle Court today after a pursuit on road and on foot yesterday morning.

Police were travelling along Piper Driver at Hamlyn Terrace south of Lake Macquarie at about 8:25am, when they attempted to pull over an unregistered motorcycle.

The motorcycle failed to stop so a pursuit was initiated.

A short time later it stopped on Minnnesota Road and the rider allegedly dumped the bike and made a run for it.

After a short foot pursuit the 30-year-old man was arrested.

Police searched the man and located a shortened shotgun with five shotgun cartridges, prohibited drugs, and other items alleged to be stolen and all were seized for further examination.

The man was taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged with 19 offences, including Break & Enter house etc steal value <= $60,000, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (two counts), custody of knife in public place; and possess shortened firearm (not pistol) w/o authority/

The Fountaindale man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.