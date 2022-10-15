Buildings face wrecking ball in Cessnock to make way for future use

Cessnock Council will take a wrecking ball to a couple of buildings on Vincent Street bordering Civic Park to make way for future use.

At September’s Council meeting, councillors agreed the two buildings would go to make way for future considerations for the site.

One building is currently occupied by a commercial tenant on a short-term arrangement. The other building, the adjoining former community centre has been vacant for a number of years because it is not compliant under the Disability Discrimination Act.

Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said the demolition of the buildings would provide a new open space with exciting possibilities.

“Council will undertake consultation with the community in regard to future uses for the site, which could see options such as a community and cultural precinct with an outdoor stage amphitheatre. It could also host public art and markets,” Mayor Suvaal said.

“The current vista is less than appealing. I am looking forward to seeing future plans for this open space.”

Future plans for the site are currently under consideration by Council’s Property and Community Facilities advisory committee.