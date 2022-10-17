Pilot In Induced Coma After Plane Crashes, Explodes Into Flames At Luskintyre

A man is in a critical condition following a light plane crash at Luskintyre.

The Cessna aircraft exploded in flames after it crashed into a field about 50 metres from Luskintyre Road as it approached a nearby airstrip at about 2pm this afternoon.

The pilot and sole occupant – aged in his 40’s – was found lying on the ground near the wreckage when emergency services arrived.

He suffered severe burns to 80% of his body and multiple fractures.

He was placed in an induced coma before being airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital’s burns unit by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse said it was a harrowing day for everyone involved.

“This was an extremely complex and confronting scene,” he said.

“Our crews worked closely with Fire and Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service, NSW Police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter medical team to effectively care for this critically unwell patient.”

NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Rutherford and Branxton-Greta covered the area with fire retardant foam.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.