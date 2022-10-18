Man dies in hospital after crash at Redhead last week

A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Redhead last week has died.

Three trail bikes were traveling along Kalaroo Road at about 4:30pm last Wednesday when one of the bikes and a Toyota Hilux collided.

Emergency services treated the 24-year-old trail bike rider at the scene before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were notified that the man died in hospital yesterday.

The driver of the ute, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital at the time of the accident for mandatory testing but has since been released pending further inquiries.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.