Man dies in hospital after crash at Redhead last week

A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Redhead last week has died.
Three trail bikes were traveling along Kalaroo Road at about 4:30pm last Wednesday when one of the bikes and a Toyota Hilux collided.
Emergency services treated the 24-year-old trail bike rider at the scene before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police were notified that the man died in hospital yesterday.
The driver of the ute, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital at the time of the accident for mandatory testing but has since been released pending further inquiries.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.