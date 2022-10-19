Delaney Hotel gets 12-month trial to open until 1am two nights a week

Hotel Delaney at Cooks Hill has gotten a trial of extended trading hours, but it’s not as late as they had hoped.

Newcastle Councillor and Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Claussen put forward an alternative motion to last night’s Council meeting for a 12-month trial of the Hotel on Darby Street opening until 1am on Friday and Saturday nights only.

Originally the hotel owners were seeking extended trading hours between Wednesday and Saturday until 2am which was already scaled back from their initial proposal to open until 2am Monday to Saturday and until midnight on Sundays.

Councillor Claussen said the trial they have put forward is significantly different to what the Hotel wanted but there have been so many conversations between Council and the community and they feel this is the best way forward.

“There’s still some discomfort and I agree with the discomfort from neighbours of the Delaney regarding the potential impacts of this venue, particularly as a suburban pub that does have quite a number of long standing neighbours.

“That is inconsistent with the vision that was adopted by council in the After Dark nighttime economy strategy that was adopted in 2018,” said Councillor Claussen.

The proposed trial wasn’t adopted unanimously at the meeting. Councillors John Mackenzie, John Church and Deahnna Richardson voted against the motion.