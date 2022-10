Police are on the hunt for a man who walked out of Bunnings at Boolaroo with hundreds of dollars worth of tools.

The man was captured on CCTV footage with two large cases of tools worth $750 on Sunday 2 October.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers say he left the store with the tools without paying.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police Report E90664224 relates.