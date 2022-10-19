Pauline Hanson ordered to pay damages to former Hunter Senator over sexual abuse claims

Former Hunter Senator Brian Burston has won a defamation case in the Federal Court on Wednesday, against his former party leader Pauline Hanson.

He filed the lawsuit after the One Nation leader, claimed he sexually abused a female staffer in his parliamentary office on a morning television program

In the court, Justice Robert Bromwich ordered Ms Hanson to pay $250,000 in damages, due to the harm to Mr Burston’s reputation, as a result of the comments.

Things turned sour between the pair when Mr Burston quit One Nation to join the United Australia Party in 2018, after falling out with his colleagues over tax cuts and failed to retain his seat in 2019.

