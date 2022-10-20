Williamtown earmarked as home for National missile defence centre

A national missile defence centre has been earmarked for development in Williamtown by Lockheed Martin.

The aerospace and security giant has announced plans to invest $74 million to create a secure National Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMED) Ecosystem in Australia.

The facility, designed to support Australia’s sovereign capability and future defence projects also has technology deigned to deter and defeat hostile threats like ballistic and cruise missiles.

It’s been recommended to the Department of Defence by Lockheed Martin that Williamtown’s Special Aviation Precinct be at the centre of that ecosystem.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock welcomed the news, saying the proposed facility is a considerable win.

“We’re incredibly excited by Lockheed Martin Australia’s announcement, and we’re wholly supportive of their proposal.

“Newcastle Airport is committed to being the airport the region deserves. The establishment of the newest Lockheed Martin Australia facility will not only play an important role in our region’s growth, but also enable the airport to continue to deliver on its promise to the community with the continued growth of Astra Aerolab, our 116Ha aerospace and defence focused development.

“The news is testament to the long standing and collaborative efforts of Newcastle Airport and the Greater Hunter business community in supporting defence industry prime contractors in their submissions and proposals to the Australian Defence Force (ADF),” Dr Cock said.

“Williamtown and the Greater Hunter Region is proudly home to a vibrant defence industry ecosystem, and Astra Aerolab – located in the heart of the SAP – is being purpose-built to meet the specialised requirements of the defence industry and their people.

“The proposed location of the facility will further establish Astra Aerolab and Williamtown as the State’s premier location for defence, aerospace and innovation. We look forward to engaging with Lockheed Martin Australia to help bring this project to fruition, and working together with them to help grow capabilities that will benefit our region for years to come.”

