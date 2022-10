A new red-light speed camera has switched on at Hamilton today.

The state government says after three serious crashes at the intersection of Donald Street and Beaumont Street between 2017 and 2021, they’re addressing the concerning rate.

It’s the fourth new camera installed across the Hunter in as many months — following ones at Charlestown, Lake Munmorah and Singleton going live.

Warnings will be issued for the first month of operation and then fines and demerits will follow.

