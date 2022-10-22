Glenrock Covered By New Cycling Guidelines

Fun on two wheels at Glenrock | Shaun Sursok, DPE

One of Newcastle’s great green jewels, Glenrock State Conservation Area, is now covered by new guidelines for cycling and mountain bike riding.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) launched a new Cycling Strategy and Policy on Friday (21 October, 2022).

Park managers will now have more leeway to improve existing single-track rides, paths and shared trails for locals and tourists alike. They will also be able to better deal with unauthorised tracks which can erode soil, destroy undergrowth and harm nearby waterways.

Following extensive community consultation, which attracted more than 1000 submissions, the new framework will guide Park managers right across the State, NPWS Acting Deputy Secretary and Head of Parks Naomi Stephens said.

“Over the past 10 years, more and more people are realising the physical and mental health benefits of cycling and connecting with nature,” Ms Stephens said.

“We’re pleased this new NPWS Cycling Strategy offers sustainable cycling opportunities for visitors, while conserving cultural heritage and wildlife values.”

“Just like riding a bike, it’s all about balance – not all cycling activities will be appropriate in all national parks, and unauthorised tracks can be unsafe or unsustainable.”

“Cycling, including mountain biking, can raise awareness and appreciation of nature.”

The creation of unauthorised tracks is a major headache for the NPWS. They can have a devastating impact on the natural and cultural value of the parks, with damage including soil degradation and loss due to erosion, impacts on waterways, and removal of vegetation.

Under the National Parks and Wildlife Act, the NPWS must protect parks’ natural and cultural heritage.

“The strategy provides a framework to balance conservation of priceless national parks with the community’s desire to spend time cycling in them,” Ms Stephens said.

“National parks managers will now have guidelines to improve sustainable cycling experiences and manage unauthorised tracks in consultation with stakeholders, while fulfilling legal requirements to protect our natural and cultural heritage.”

The full Strategy and Policy can be found on the NPWS website.