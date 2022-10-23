Two injured after huge blaze destroys house in Cooranbong

Two people have been injured after a fire ripped through a home in Cooranbong, at Lake Macquarie early this morning.

The blaze broke out in the weather board home on Victory street just after 5am.

Over a dozen fire crews including and ariel platform and trucks from Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast attended the scene as flames threatened nearby homes.

They were able to save a house next door and evacuated adjacent properties as a precaution.

A man suffered burns in the blaze while his wife was treated at the scene.

A third person initially unaccounted for has since been located.

Investigations into what caused the fire are ongoing.