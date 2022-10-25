Bunnings stores a target for thieves in the Hunter

Local Bunnings Warehouse stores might have a theft problem on it’s hands after police responded to a second incident within a week at local stores.

At about 12:50pm on Sunday, Newcastle City Police District officers were called to the Kotara Bunnings store on Northcott Drive after a man attempted to flee with two items without paying.

Undercover officers chased the 27-year-old down after he exited the store and reprimanded him until police arrived.

The man was arrested and charged with stealing and being in possession of a knife in a public place and slapped with a Field Court Attendance Notice for a later date.

It’s the second Bunnings store in a week to face theft – a man was caught on CCTV stealing $750 worth of tools from the Boolaroo store last week.

Police say they are investigating a number of leads in relation to the offence.