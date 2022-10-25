Second fire in 18 months at old Kurri Kurri Workers Club

More than a dozen Fire and Rescue NSW trucks and 50 firefighters were quick to extinguish yet another fire at the old Kurri Kurri Workers Club yesterday afternoon.

Multiple Triple Zero calls came through just after 3pm with fire crews converging on the Lang Street property that went up in flames for the second time.

In March last year firefighters were called to the building to put out a fire that was treated as suspicious.

Yesterday’s fire saw neighbouring businesses evacuated as a precaution while fire crews worked on the blaze in the roof cavity.

Large plumes of black smoke issued from the building with crews unable to enter at first due to the severity of the fire.

The fire was put out and some crews remained on scene overnight to keep an eye on the building for any hot spots or re ignitions.

Investigations will get underway this morning into the cause of the blaze.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Kearsley Facebook page