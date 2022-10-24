Budget adds $1 billion to the reform of regional grants

After one contentious plan was abandoned, communities in distant and regional areas will be given new opportunities to obtain government support.

The two new programs will replace the Building Better Regions fund.

One of the schemes will be a competitive grants round for councils and not-for-profits, and the other for precincts in regional cities and larger-scale rural projects.

The budget will set out $1 billion over three years for the schemes.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, and Regional Development Catherine King told Richard King that “we want our investments to be of value to people and to taxpayers, and to improve the liveability of the regions.”

