Police believe a missing man from Coffs Harbour may be in Newcastle.

23-year-old Brandon Kelly was last seen at a car facility on the Pacific Highway, near Isles Drive at Coffs Harbour, about 5:30pm on September 8.

Inquiries by officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District, have indicated that Brandon may be in the Tamworth, Armidale, Coffs Harbour or Newcastle areas.

Anyone with information about his wherabouts is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.