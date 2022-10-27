Clifford To Depart Knights For English Super League

Halfback Jake Clifford is set to depart the Newcastle Knights after securing a deal in the English Super League.

Hull FC has confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old on a two-year contract, with the option to extend for a third season.

After joining the Knights midway through the 2021 season from the Cowboys he made his club debut in their round-13 loss to Parramatta.

The number 7 played limited games for the Knights first-grade side in 2022 as Head Coach Adam O’Brien opted instead for the Milford-Clune combination in the halves.

Clifford will join his Newcastle clubmate Tex Hoy at Hull in 2023, the young fullback having secured his own two-year deal.

They will be part of a new era at the club under Head Coach Tony Smith who took the reigns six weeks ago.

“It’s very exciting. I think Jake is a terrific young half-back with a lot of capabilities, and he has had some success already at his young age in the best Rugby League competition in the world, Smith said.

“He’s got a great kicking game, as well as a strong running game and a very good passing game, so he possesses a lot of quality attributes that will complement us as a team.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with Jake. We can help each other and I think he’ll be great for the team. We can help him develop and gain more confidence.”

On his switch to the Super League, Clifford said on social media signing with Hull was an exciting prospect.

“I’ve heard some good things from Tony Smith and there are some great players at the club with a lot of special talent, and I want to be a part of it.”

“I hope I can bring some leadership to the group to help the team get around the park but I also want to have some fun and win some footy games.”