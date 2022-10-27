More than 20 firefighters battle house fire at Fishing Point

A house has suffered significant damage after fire tore through the Lake Macquarie home this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Alkrington Avenue at Fishing Point about 9am after receiving multiple Triple Zero calls about a house well alight.

Thick smoke was issuing out of the roof when the 24 firefighters and six trucks arrived on scene – crews forced entry to check no one was inside and then got to work putting the fire out.

The fire was contained to that property and no one was injured.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the home has been significantly damaged.

“The home has some significant fire activity so there’s no doubt it has been severely damaged but once the fire is extinguished and we hand back to the owners or the regulators a final determination will be made on repairs or demolition.

“The cause and origin will be investigated by our expert fire investigators.

“It’s a timely reminder that we do get fires at all times of the year in various locations and we are asking people to make sure they do have a working smoke alarm as their first line of defense,” said Superintendent Dewberry.