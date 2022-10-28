Man Arrested And Charged Over Cessnock Care Facility Arson Attack

A man will face court today charged over two alleged arson attacks at a disability care facility in the Hunter Valley.

Just before 5am on Thursday, emergency services were called the service in Hutton Street at Cessnock, following reports of a fire at the facility.

Police will allege a flammable object had been thrown at the kitchen door and the fire was extinguished by a staff member. No one was injured.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.

Later that same afternoon, around 4.45pm, emergency services were called back to the facility and police will allege in court that a second flammable object was thrown at the kitchen door.

The fire was again extinguished by employees and Fire and Rescue NSW, and there were no injuries reported.

Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 46-year-old man nearby and he was taken to Cessnock Police Station.

The man was charged with two counts of damage property by fire and was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.