Glendell mine expansion rejected by the Independent Planning Commission

Glencore’s proposed Glendell mine expansion, near Singleton, has been rejected by the Independent Planning Commision today.

The project has been a contentious issue between the mining giant and the Wonnarua, who say the expansion would come at the cost of the historic Ravensworth Homestead, which they say was the site of a massacre in the 1800’s.

Glencore offered to shift the site of the Homestead, however, in making it’s determination, the IPC panel said the significant, irreversible and unjustified impacts on the site and the local Indigenous, outweigh any public benefit associated with the mine expansion.

In its Statement of Reasons for Decision, the Commission found that the Ravensworth Homestead complex, which is comprised of colonial buildings and gardens and located approximately in the centre of the proposed mine site, has high to exceptional heritage value in its existing historic location and setting. The complex, including the main house built in 1832, would need to be relocated for the project to proceed. This impact could be avoided by an appropriate buffer area around the Ravensworth Homestead complex in which mining is prohibited. However, the Commission heard evidence that such a buffer would render mining operations economically unviable.

The Commission found that “the removal of the Ravensworth Homestead complex and associated heritage from the Site would constitute a significant loss to future generations”. In consideration of heritage impacts, the Commission found that “the site is not suitable for the development” and the project “is not in the public interest”. The Commission also considers that the project would harm Aboriginal cultural heritage values.

The Commission acknowledged that “the project would result in positive employment and economic and social benefits”. It found that the other key issues associated with the proposed mine – including greenhouse gas emissions, mine rehabilitation, water and biodiversity impacts, social impacts, and issues associated with traffic and transport, noise, vibration, air quality and visual impacts – could be appropriately managed, if the significant and irreversible impacts to historic heritage could have been avoided.

In a statement provided to 2HD, Glencore says it is disappointed with the decision and it will carefully review the determination and decide if any further course of action is required.

Image source: Glendell.