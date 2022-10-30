News

Woman charged after fleeing scene of accident

Newcastle police were called to the scene on Newcastle Road on Thursday night after reports the woman had driven off without leaving details.

Initial investigations led them to a home on Thomas street where they spoke with the 31- year -old woman, who confessed to being involved.

A check of her licence revealed she was suspended for two years, while a breath test returned a 0.179 reading.

She was charged with a number of offences including high range drink driving and will appear in Newcastle Court next month.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X