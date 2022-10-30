Mayfield woman charged over alleged stabbing

A Mayfield Woman is one of two people charged over an alleged stabbing and home invasion on the Central Coast.

Just before 10 o’clock on Friday night a man and woman entered a home at Budgewoi and made their way into the bedroom of a 30 -year- old woman.

Police allege a struggle ensued which resulted in the resident being stabbed twice in her left thigh, the offenders then fled the scene.

The 26- year- old woman was arrested a short time later and charged with six offences including reckless wounding and aggravated break and enter with a weapon in company.

She was refused bail and appeared in court yesterday where bail was again refused, she will face Wyong court again tomorrow.

Meanwhile a 48- year- old man was arrested yesterday afternoon and taken to Wyong police station where he was charged with three offences including trespass and aggravated break and enter with a weapon in company.

He faced court today and was refused bail.

Police believe the three are known to each other.