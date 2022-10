Emergency Services are responding to reports of a child, who has been hit by a truck at Islington. NSW Ambulance say they deployed paramedics to the scene, after receiving calls abotu the incident on Chinchen Street, near Islington Public School, at about 3:10pm.

NSW Police have confirmed one child – a 10-year-old – has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after being struck by the truck.

More to come.