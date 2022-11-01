One man dead and another in hospital after crash at Doyalson

One man is in hospital and another is dead after a crash on the Central Coast last night.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Doyalson at about 8:30pm and arrived to find a northbound SUV and a southbound hatchback had collided head-on in the southbound lanes.

The 56-year-old male driver of the hatchback died at the scene. The 52-year-old driver of the other car was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers established a crime scene with Crash Investigation Unit officers undertaking inquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.