Dozens of residents evacuated after unit fire in Hamilton South

Dozens of residents in a block of housing commission flats escaped to safety following a fire at Hamilton South last night.

A third-floor unit in the block of flats on Hassall Street was severely damaged by fire at about 8:30pm.

Fire and Rescue NSW units from three fire brigades at Lambton, Newcastle and Merewether, an aerial unit and a rescue van were sent to the scene – thankfully the residents had self-evacuated and escaped injury.

The fire went up into the roof but was put out by firefighters within about three hours.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze has now been handed over to police.