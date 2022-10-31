Would-be robber disarmed during attempted armed robbery at Branxton

A would-be robber was disarmed by staff member at the Branxton restaurant he was trying to hold-up last night.

Police have been told a man entered the restaurant on Clift Street around 6pm and threatened a male employee with a gun.

But, the tables were turned quickly when that staff member disarmed the crook and whacked him with the gun.

The employee was unhurt and the would-be robber fled north on John Rose Avenue.

Police were called and set up a crime scene, which has been combed by forensic officers and the gun was also seized for examination.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.