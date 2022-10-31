Newcastle misses out on new travel scheme to help apprentices and students

University students and apprentices are missing out on a new scheme in the Newcastle Local Government Area to help with the cost of getting to work, training or university.

The NSW Government has announced a new $250 travel card will be available to eligible students or apprentices who reside in a regional location outside of the Greater Sydney and the Newcastle and Wollongong City Council boundaries.

Everywhere else in the Hunter would be included.

The prepaid debit card can be used for taxi trips, fuel, Opal card top ups, public transport and privately-operated coaches, and electric charging stations – apprentices will be the first to access the card in a two-year trial which will open to applications from February next year with uni students to follow in April.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the initiative will take the pressure off the hip pocket of apprentices, trainees and university students in regional NSW.

“We know apprentices and university students in the bush often need to travel long distances for work or between training, classes and practical learning – and this is about easing that burden.

“This builds on the Regional Seniors Travel Card, with more than one million cards making a real difference to the everyday lives of regional seniors and injecting nearly $200 million into the State’s economy.”

To be considered eligible, a participant must: