Upper Hunter man charged with drug and firearm offences, following vehicle stop

A man has been charged with firearm and drug offences following a vehicle stop in the Upper Hunter.

On Friday, as part of a three day operation, the Rural Crime Prevention Team, pulled the 40-year-old man over on Bylong Valley Way at Baerami.

Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle, where they located a .22 sawn off rifle, cannabis and ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken back to Muswellbrook Police Station, where it was revealed he was allegedly under a Firearms Prohibition Order.

He was charged with acquire firearm – subject to prohibition order, possess shortened firearm, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition and possess prohibited drug.

He was initially refused bail by police, before being granted conditional bail the following day in Newcastle Local Court, and is set to reappear in Muswellbrook Local Court today.