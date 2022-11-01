Wild weather causing minor to major flooding from one end of the Hunter to the other

The ongoing wet conditions across the Hunter River catchment is causing problems upstream today.

The State Emergency Service (SES) is advising people in Scone and surrounds as well as Aberdeen NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to predicted fast rising major flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised Kingdon Ponds at Scone may reach the major flood level of 3.7 metres this morning and possibly keep rising. It’s due to moderate to heavy rainfall on the upper reaches of the Upper Hunter River catchment that has already fallen and more forecast rain.

The SES is predicting that Satur may become isolated for a short period, roads between Merriwa and Scone may close and Liverpool Street may be impacted by floodwater. The SES is urging people to prepare as people in Satur and the low lying areas around it may be isolated for up to 12 hours if the water continues to rise.

Flows are expected to travel downstream and may cause low-lying areas to be isolated or inundated around Muswellbrook.

The SES is advising people in Singleton, Maitland and the low-lying areas surrounding Maitland such as Maitland Vale to stay informed about predicted riverine flooding on the Lower Hunter River.