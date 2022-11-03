Knights NRLW players score for their sides in opening Women’s Rugby League World Cup games

The Jillaroos have got their Women’s Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a flying start winning their first game 74-nil against the Cook Islands.

Newcastle Knights NRLW forward Caitlan Johnston scored a try in 8th minute for the Australian side which was successfully converted by Lauren Brown.

Fellow Knight Yasmin Clydsdale was brought on in the second half.

Knights centre Kiana Takairangi is playing for the Cook Islands this Rugby league World Cup.

In the other game this morning New Zealand demolished France 46-nil.

Newcastle Knights players got the call up for the Kiwi Ferns side this year with centre Shanice Parker scoring in the 78th minute for the side.

Five-eighth Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, another Newcastle Knights NRLW player also played for the New Zealand side this morning.

New Zealand will next play the Cook Islands on Monday and the Jillaroos will be up against France on the same day.