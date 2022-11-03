Man charged after allegedly shooting another man in the foot at Greta

Police have charged a man over shooting another man in Greta on Tuesday night.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say they were called to a home on High Street at about 8pm following reports of a shooting.

They were told a 38-year-old man was shot in the foot during a dispute at the home and taken to Maitland Hospital by another person – the injury isn’t life-threatening.

A crime scene was established and forensically examined as police began their investigations.

At about 11am yesterday, a 58-year-old man was arrested at a home on Anvil Street in Greta, and taken to Cessnock Police Station.

A search warrant was also executed at the premises and it will be alleged that police located a number of firearms, a silencer and a small amount of cannabis.

The man was charged with discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm, fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, holder of category A or B licence not have approved storage and possess prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.