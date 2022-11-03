Pooch owner feedback prompts changes to Lake Mac’s off-leash dog strategy

Pooches in Eleebana and Croudace Bay have had a win, with Lake Macquarie Council unveiling a revised Dogs in Open Space Strategy after some criticism from locals.

The off-leash area at Thomas H Halton Park had been reduced in size as part of the original proposal, however residents wanted it to be retained.

Under the revised draft strategy, the existing off-leash area will be retained, except for a 10m buffer around the fenced playground and barbecue area.

A bushland area in the park, and the new hit wall/basketball court area will also be off-limits.

Section Manager Community Assets Brendan Callander said the draft strategy would guide Council’s planning for open spaces for dogs over the next 10 years.

“That will apply to all the open spaces we manage, from parks and bushland to sportsground, beaches and the lake foreshore,” he said.

The draft strategy outlines 10 new dog off-leash areas across the city, including at Catherine Hill Bay, Cameron Park, Hillsborough, Morisset Peninsula and Pinny Beach.

Changes are proposed for 25 existing off-leash areas.

Some would adjust boundaries, others would change the time periods where dogs can exercise off-lead, while others involve improvements to facilities to make them more dog-friendly.

At Redhead Beach – one of the city’s most popular spots for exercising dogs – proposed changes would make the stretch of sand north of Second Creek off-limits for all dogs, whether they are on or off a lead.

The off-leash area south of Second Creek would remain as-is.

The change aligns with the Dogs in Open Space Framework, which is part of the draft strategy, placing a 400m shoreline buffer between all patrolled beaches in the city and dog off-leash areas.

“But this will ensure we have an adequate stretch of beach available for people to enjoy without dogs. It will also remove confusion regarding the presence of dogs between First and Second Creek.

“It’s also important to remember that under the proposed change, dogs and their owners will still have one of the longest stretches of beach on the NSW coast to enjoy.”

Dog owners would be able to directly access the Second Creek off-leash area from the existing car park on Cain Street.

Go to shape.lakemac.com.au/dogs to provide feedback before 30 November.