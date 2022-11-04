Hunter Valley to get disaster funding

Disaster funding has been announced for a Hunter Valley local government area affected by funding.

Muswellbrook shire is one of 11 additional LGAs included in areas which have been affected by floods hitting the region since September.

Federal emergency management minister Murray Watt said the support will allow council and business to get back on their feet.

“These intense floods have left major repairs in their wake, and we’ll continue to work with the NSW government to make sure communities have access to the tools they need to get back on their feet, ” Minister Watt said.

Some of the assistance under the DRFA ( Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements) may include freight subsidies fro primary producers, support for councils with the cost of clean up and restoring essential public assets, and concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and no -profit organisations.