Green’s announce candidate for 2023 state election

Newcastle Green’s Councillor Dr. John Mackenzie has been announced as the Green’s candidate for the seat of Newcastle.

After standing unsuccessfully for the Greens in the 2019 federal election election, Cr Mackenzie has announced he’ll stand for the party in next year’s NSW elections.

He claims both major parties have been ineffective in achieving progress for Newcastle on key issues.

“That’s the reason we don’t have sand on Stockton right now, that’s the reason why our container terminal is burdened with unfair penalties that prevent our city from going ahead and making that transition to a life after coal and gas. It’s the reason why we don’t have a decent public transport system.” Cr Mackenzie said.

A $25 million dollar commitment to fix erosion at Stockton Beach is front and center of the party’s campaign.