Man killed in horrific crash at Tighes Hill

A man has died following a horrific crash at Tighes Hill overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11pm after reports a car had left the road and collided with a power pole.

Initial investigations reveal the Hyundi i30 was travelling east on Maitland road when it hit the pole before splitting in half and ejecting a male passenger.

The car then hit a parked vehicle and sedan before coming to a stop.

The 27 -year -old male passenger died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

The 31 -year -old driver freed himself from the wreckage and was treated at the scene before being transferred to John Hunter hospital were he remains after undergoing mandatory testing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen the car or have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.