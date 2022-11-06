Parts Of Medowie Closed For 19ha Hazard Reduction Burn

Parts of Medowie will be closed until Thursday for a major hazard reduction burn.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) will be on the ground in the Medowie State Conservation Area from today for the operation, weather permitting.

Back burning will take place in bushland next to Sassin Crescent and Dangar Circuit, NPWS Acting Director Hunter Central Coast Douglas Beckers said.

“Our NPWS crews from the Hunter Coast area will be supported by local Rural Fire Service brigades to create a controlled burn across just over 19 hectares of Medowie State Conservation Area,” Mr Beckers said.

“The burn is expected to take two days, however, the area behind Coachwood Drive, Dangar Circuit and Sassin Crescent will remain closed until Thursday for post-fire safety checks.

“Depending on the wind, smoke may affect some of the surrounding residential areas and roads.

“If you are vulnerable to smoke, we encourage you to stay indoors and keep your doors and windows closed to reduce exposure,” he said.

The air may be smokey across the area for several days, and people are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions when using local roads.

For safety, people must keep well clear of the burn area and avoid sightseeing which can hinder fire crew operations.

“We cannot stress enough to people – do not enter the fire ground until the safety alert is removed from the web site.”

For the latest information on planned hazard reductions go to RFS online, or for Park Alerts go to the NPWS website.