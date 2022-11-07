Activist group stages sit-in at Whitehaven Coal’s Newcastle office

A local activist group has staged a sit-in at Whitehaven Coal’s Newcastle office today.

The group, mainly made up of teenagers from Rising Tide Newcastle, are demanding all new coal projects be cancelled and all coal mining be phased out by 2030.

Five of the teenagers, aged 16 to 19, have been arrested for trespass, after being escorted from the premises by police.

NSW Police say they were called to the office building, following reports of a number of people trespassing.

“On arrival, police spoke to 25 people who had entered the property before issuing them a move-on direction, to which 20 people complied.

“Three juveniles and two adults refused to leave and were arrested at the scene.

“They were taken to Newcastle Police Station, where they are currrently assisting police with inquiries,” a police spokesperson said.

The action coincides with the United Nations COP27 climate change conference, where the federal government are spruiking its plans to world leaders, hoping to garner support top host the 2026 meeting with the Pacific Nations.

Shortland MP and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy is currently in Egypt representing the country on that.

19-year-old Alea Stuart, who took part in the sit-in says her future relies on a swift transition.

“When the law allows companies to endanger my future by building new coal mines, then I feel like the only choice I have left is to break that law.

“That is why I am here today,” Ms Stewart said.

When contacted for comment, Whitehaven coal referred 2HD to a chapter of its Sustainability Report.

In it, the mining giant says it acknowledges the legislated target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and that it is working towards ensuring its business practices align with the national targets.

Image: Rising Tide Newcastle.