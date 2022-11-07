13-year-old missing from Metford

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a 13-year-old girl who is missing near Maitland.

Molly was last seen at Metford Railway Station at 5:50pm yesterday by a family member and hasn’t been seen since.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers had her disappearance reported to them last night – they say Molly is not in trouble, they are just very concerned for her safety.

Molly is described as having a Caucasian appearance, 5’5″ tall, long blonde hair, thin build, and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing brown track pants, light green tee shirt, and black joggers.