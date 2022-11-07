13-year-old missing from Metford

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a 13-year-old girl who is missing near Maitland.
Molly was last seen at Metford Railway Station at 5:50pm yesterday by a family member and hasn’t been seen since.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers had her disappearance reported to them last night – they say Molly is not in trouble, they are just very concerned for her safety.
Molly is described as having a Caucasian appearance, 5’5″ tall, long blonde hair, thin build, and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing brown track pants, light green tee shirt, and black joggers.
If you see her please call Maitland Police Station on 49340200, you can remain anonymous. You can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000