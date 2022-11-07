Shortland MP representing Australia in Egypt

Shortland MP Pat Conroy is representing Australia at the COP27 Climate Conference over in Egypt this week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese didn’t attend leaving the Minister for International Development and the Pacific tackling a number of meetings and speeches on his behalf.

Australia is garnering support in Egypt for us to co-host the 2026 UN climate conference with the Pacific – Pat Conroy said it would send a strong message to the world about Australia’s stance on climate change.

One of the other big discussions at the conference will be whether or not industrialised nations should compensate developing nations for damage caused by climate change.