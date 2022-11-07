Police investigating huge crash that shut New England Highway for hours

The New England Highway north of Scone only reopened this morning after a multi vehicle crash involving a bus yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Murulla south of Murrurundi at about 3:30pm to reports of the crash – police said a car and a ute collided causing a further crash involving a bus.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated multiple people at the scene including four men from the bus who were taken to Scone Hospital for treatment.

A passenger of one of the cars and the driver of another were flown to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

One of the men in his 50s was treated for suspected spinal injuries and the other man in his late 20s was treated at the scene by the Helicopter’s medical team for serious abrasions and a suspected fractured arm.

Both men were last reported to be in a stable condition.