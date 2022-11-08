Man treated for injury after home invasion at Singleton

A man had to get treated in hospital last night after he was allegedly injured by two men who broke into his Singleton home.

Police say two unknown men broke into a home on Orchard Avenue just before midnight and struck the resident with an unknown object.

The men fled and the incident was reported to police.

The man in his 40s who was injured had to be taken to Singleton Hospital for treatment for a head laceration.

It’s understood the man’s sister was home at the time of the incident as well.

Police are continuing their investigations today.