Man With Dementia Missing From Mount Hutton

There is concern this morning for an elderly man missing from Mount Hutton.

72-year-old John Davidson was last seen by his family asleep in bed around 9am on Monday at their home on Tennant Road.

He has advanced dementia which affects his hearing and speech, and while it is usual for John to walk the suburbs of Mount Hutton, Charlestown and Gateshead he normally returns of his own accord.

His family reported him missing to police who are now appealing for public assistance.

John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with medium build and grey hair. He may have been wearing jeans and white joggers.

Anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is should contact Lake Macquarie Police.