Port of Newcastle container Bill passed with bipartisan support

UPDATE:

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper’s Bill to remove a container cap at the Port of Newcastle has passed the Lower House with amendments.

Debate on the draft piece of legislation has been underway on Tuesday, with the NSW Government putting forward an amendment, which would see the Port of Newcastle made to pay a compensation payment to remove the penalties currently in place.

At the moment, the port is unable to process more than 50,000 containers per year, without penalty.

The Bill will now move to the Upper House for another vote, which is expected this week.

EARLIER:

Support for a Bill seeking to remove an oppressive container cap on the Port of Newcastle looks likely, with debate underway this afternoon, in the NSW Parliament.

The Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Bill was introduced by Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper last month, calling for an agreement between the state government and NSW Ports to be scrapped.

He says he has secured the support of the coalition, in return for amendments to the Bill, which would see the Port of Newcastle pay the NSW Government compensation, to remove the penalties.

Those amendments would require the Government to appoint an independent and appropriately qualified person to determine what the fair market price for the lease on Newcastle Port would have been if the restrictions on container trade were not in the original deed of agreement. Port of Newcastle, which holds the 99-year lease, would be required to pay the government the difference between the new valuation and the 1.7 billion it paid in 2014.

Local MP’s including Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison, as well as Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, who hinted at possibly crossing the floor to support, have spoken in support of the Bill.

More MP’s, including Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, are set to speak after Question Time. After that, it’s expected to taken to a vote, which is likely to be in support of the Bill with amendments.