Firefighters make great save during Salamander bushfire

The Rural Fire Service made a great save during a bushfire at Salamander Bay yesterday.

A crew member from the Anna Bay Brigade noticed a wisp of smoke coming from above the roller door of a nearby garage, which was full of memorabilia.

The owner was quickly alerted, who unlocked the garage, allowing the crew to extinguish the fire, which had impacted the back wall.

The blaze, within the Mambo Wetlands has been brought under control overnight, but crews are continuing to monitor it.

There was a huge effort by firefighters and a water-bombing helicopter yesterday afternoon to save properties along Salamander Way, Compass Close and Mariner Close.

The RFS says around 51 hectares of bushland have been impacted and the incident is now sitting at Advice Level.

Image: Anna Bay RFS.