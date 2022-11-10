Knights To Open 2023 NRL Campaign In Wellington Against Warriors

The full 2023 NRL draw has been released today with the Newcastle Knights locked in to kick off their season against the Warriors across the ditch on Saturday, March 3.

It is set to be an exciting campaign opener with Newcastle playing for the first time in Wellington at Westpac Stadium. The match will also feature ex-Knights forward Mitch Barnett’s debut for the Kiwi side against his old club.

The first home game at McDonald Jones Stadium won’t be until Round 3 when the Knights will get their first run at newcomers the Dolphins.

With Redcliffe’s addition comes a trio of byes for each team. Newcastle will serve its first in Round 10, meaning it will miss out on this year,’s Magic Round. The remaining two will come in Rounds 14 and 19.

Old Boys Day, traditionally played in the last home game of the season, is pencilled in for Sunday, August 27 against the Cronulla Sharks for the second consecutive year.

Newcastle’s pre-season games have also been announced with the squad to take on the Sharks and Parramatta Eels in two trials at Central Coast Stadium in February.

The Knights full 2023 fixture can be found below.

Round 1: Warriors vs. Knights – Westpac Stadium, Wellington (Friday March 3, 6.00pm)

Round 2: Wests Tigers vs. Knights – Leichhardt Oval (Sunday March 12, 4.05pm)

Round 3: Knights vs. Dolphins – McDonald Jones Stadium (Friday March 17, 6.00pm)

Round 4: Knights vs. Raiders – McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday March 26, 4.05pm)

Round 5: Sea Eagles vs. Knights – Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee (Saturday April 1, 3.00pm)

Round 6: Knights vs. Warriors – McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday April 9, 6.15pm)

Round 7: Knights vs. Panthers – McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday April 15, 5.30pm)

Round 8: Cowboys vs. Knights – Qld Country Bank Stadium (Saturday April 22, 7.35pm)

Round 9: Eels vs. Knights – CommBank Stadium (Friday April 28, 6.00pm)

Round 10: Bye

Round 11: Knights vs. Titans – McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday May 14, 2.00pm)

Round 12: Sharks vs. Knights – Coffs International Stadium (Saturday May 20, 3.00pm)

Round 13: Knights vs. Sea Eagles – McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday May 28, 4.05pm)

Round 14: Bye

Round 15: Broncos vs. Knights – Suncorp Stadium (Saturday June 10, 5.30pm)

Round 16: Knights vs. Roosters – McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday June 17, 3.00pm)

Round 17: Panthers vs. Knights – BlueBet Stadium (Saturday June 24, 5.30pm)

Round 18: Bulldogs vs. Knights – Accor Stadium (Sunday July 2, 2.00pm)

Round 19: Bye

Round 20: Knights vs. Wests Tigers – McDonald Jones Stadium (Friday July 14, 8.00pm)

Round 21: Knights vs. Storm – McDonald Jones Stadium (Saturday July 22, 5.30pm)

Round 22: Raiders vs. Knights – GIO Stadium (Saturday July 29, 3.00pm)

Round 23: Dolphins vs. Knights – Optus Stadium, Perth (Saturday August 5, 5.30pm)

Round 24: Knights vs. Bulldogs – McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday August 13, 4.05pm)

Round 25: Knights vs. Rabbitohs – McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday August 20, 2.00pm)

Round 26: Knights vs. Sharks – McDonald Jones Stadium (Sunday August 27, 4.05pm)

Round 27: Dragons vs. Knights – Netstrata Jubilee Stadium (Saturday September 2, 7.35pm)