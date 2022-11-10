EPA: ‘No Evidence Of Pollution, Algae’ After Dead Fish Found At Merewether Beach

Image supplied

The Environment Protection Authority has confirmed it is investigating after a disturbing number of dead fish washed up on beaches in Newcastle earlier this week.

On Tuesday about 50 dead fish were found on the tide line across a 1.4 kilometer stretch between Merewether and Bar beaches.

According to the EPA the fish were small in size and 95% were from just two species.

While investigations are only just beginning, the Authority says it has found no evidence of water pollution or algae at this stage.