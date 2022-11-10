Port Stephens will soon have a green bin to put out

Port Stephens Council is set to start the process of rolling out a green bin waste collection service by next year.

At Tuesday night’s meeting plans to re-negotiate a contract between Council and its waste management provider were approved.

Veolia currently carries out rubbish and recycling pick-ups in the area and will be approached to take on the disposal of organic waste as well.

As an advocate of the green bin, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says he’s excited to be one step closer to being able to give the community what they have been asking for.



“Although funding for a green bin rollout is large, we know it’s a great investment for our community,

“Waste management is funded through a waste management charge, separate from our rates and other income. It’s a restricted fund and can only be used for waste management.

“Our Waste Management team have made savings over the past few years allowing this project to be commence without any impact on our existing budgets – it’s a great outcome for Council, the community and our local environment,” Mayor Palmer added.

If all goes to plan, locals will start putting out a green bin from July 1 next year.