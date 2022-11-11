Knights NRLW players help Jillaroos to win in Rugby League World Cup

In the toughest match up of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup so far, Australia has beaten New Zealand.

The Jillaroos weren’t off to a great start in the first half conceding their first try and they struggled in attack, but they managed to beat the Kiwi Ferns in the end by the slimmest of margins, 10-8.

The two sides had been unbeaten so far in the 2021 World Cup demolishing all of their competitors by huge margins.

Newcastle Knights NRLW prop Caitlan Johnston made ten good tackles in this morning’s game in York playing with fellow Knight and second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale who made more than 30 tackles throughout the game.

On the New Zealand side, Knights player Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly scored a try for the Kiwi Ferns in the 54th minute adding four points to their tally and made ten good tackles during the game.

The Jillaroos now advance to the knock-out stages of the competition.