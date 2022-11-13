Bulk carrier that underpaid workers has sailed out of the Port of Newcastle

A bulk carrier that has been banned from entering Australian waters for three months has left the Port of Newcastle.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority banned the Panamanian-flagged Costanza for three months after finding the crew on board were owed $108,000 in wages.

It was also found that the majority of the crew seafarer employment agreements had a salary amount less that the collective agreement for the vessel.

The ship was immediately detained for serious breaches of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) which upholds seafarers’ basic rights.

AMSA Executive Director of Operations, Michael Drake, said this constituted a serious breach of the MLC.

“Taking financial advantage of seafarers in this way is nothing short of exploitation,

“The majority of industry operators do the right thing by their seafarers, but for the few who do not, consider this a reminder that you will be held accountable.

“We do not tolerate the exploitation of seafarers in our waters.”

The operator – Orient Line Corp. Japan – has now taken the required steps to ensure all seafarers onboard are paid in full.

The ship left Newcastle on Friday evening – the bulk carrier is not permitted to return to Australian waters until February 9 next year.